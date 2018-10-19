They say all's fair in love and war, but Mary Kane, an 85-year-old widow from Chester Springs, says she can't help but feel scammed by a Philly dating firm that charged her $4,750 (half off the original $7,000 price tag) for a suitor she didn't even ask for, leaving her to question the service's ethics. But ethically dubious baggage won't keep New Jersey voters from casting their ballots along party lines in races that mirror Minnesota's. Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, federal prosecutors have launched a probe into the state's Catholic Church in an unprecedented inquiry into whether decades of clergy sex abuse and the ensuing cover-up constituted any federal crimes.