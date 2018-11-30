The morning routine for Kensington High School students is different. Like most, they grab their books and make their way to school. But due to Kensington's cell phone policy, students have to make some very unique pit stops on the way in. Meanwhile, in the state's wealthiest county, some people are being priced out. Phoenixville's resurgence has made it one of the area's hottest towns, but some longtime residents have been left out in the cold. Governor Wolf signed an executive order aimed at solving another Pennsylvania issue in June: the gender wage gap. New research says the gap might be even larger than we thought nationwide.

Kensington High phone ban leads to cell phones stored at corner stores

Cell phones for Kensington High School students often have two bills. One is for the phone itself. The other is from the corner deli where students stash their phones during the day.

As my colleague Ronnie Polaneczky writes, students are not allowed to bring phones into the school so they have to figure out somewhere else to "store" them. The ban was issued in 2015 after some students used phones to plan an after-school assault. But many parents and students say having a phone handy is a matter of safety.

The Philadelphia School District leaves cell phone policy up to schools, but a spokesman says he doesn't know of any other schools in the city that bans cell phones altogether.

New report suggests gender wage gap is higher than you thought

In June, Governor Wolf held up a plastic bag with 79 cents in it to illustrate how much a woman makes on average for every dollar a man makes. A new study suggests that he could have removed a decent bit of change from that bag for a more accurate representation.

Most studies look at the wage gap by comparing men's and women's annual salaries or hourly wages. But this latest one examined wages over three 15-year periods. That means it accounts for factors that might get lost in analysis of a single year.

The authors of the study say that there has been significant progress over time. But they add that the narrowing of the wage gap has slowed in recent years and remains higher for women of color.

Luxury apartments for some, lost homes for others in Chester County

Phoenixville has transformed from a downtrodden town into a bustling borough. Its rebirth can be seen in the bars, restaurants and high-end apartments that fill the downtown.

The resurgence has been great for some. For others, like Joseph Giron, it's been a nightmare. The longtime Phoenixville resident and veteran found himself homeless after he was laid off. Many can no longer afford to call it home.   

"Nobody expected Phoenixville to go from a working-class town to such a hot commodity," said the executive director of a local nonprofit that helps struggling people. This dilemma is especially striking in Pennsylvania's wealthiest county.

A latke topped with home-cured gravlox, scrambled eggs, and pan fried capers.
RACHEL WISNIEWSKI
