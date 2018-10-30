Throughout our region, Jewish communities spent Monday honoring those lost in this weekend's mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Today, President Trump is set to visit the city and, for many, the grieving process is just beginning, so there is much more to come as Squirrel Hill looks for ways to move forward. Meanwhile, this morning we have an all-too-timely report on a Pennsylvania school district that's reacting to mass shootings by allowing teachers to carry guns. The school board may have passed the landmark policy, but the debate is far from over in Schuylkill County.