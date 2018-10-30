Throughout our region, Jewish communities spent Monday honoring those lost in this weekend's mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Today, President Trump is set to visit the city and, for many, the grieving process is just beginning, so there is much more to come as Squirrel Hill looks for ways to move forward. Meanwhile, this morning we have an all-too-timely report on a Pennsylvania school district that's reacting to mass shootings by allowing teachers to carry guns. The school board may have passed the landmark policy, but the debate is far from over in Schuylkill County.

By the way, if you're a smart speaker fan and want to listen to your morning news, I'm happy to report that you can now hear the Philadelphia Inquirer on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and your favorite podcast apps.

This Pa. school district is set to be first where teachers carry guns

Last month, the school board for Tamaqua Area School District in Schuylkill County, Pa., passed a landmark policy allowing teachers and employees to carry firearms.

Guns are a way of life in rural Schuylkill County, but this reaction to national school shootings has highlighted the region's sharp disagreements about how to prevent them.

Where some see teachers saving lives in the event of a tragedy, others see more opportunities for things to go dangerously wrong.

Hebrew day school students start week with prayers for Pittsburgh shooting victims

Students at Jewish schools and academies throughout the region began their week memorializing the 11 people killed at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue Saturday. They sang songs of solidarity, recited psalms, or wrote prayers while teachers tried to answer their tough questions.

Residents of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood where the anti-Semitic attack took place continue to grieve. One friend has found comfort hearing the voice of one of the victims in an old voicemail.

President Trump will travel to Pittsburgh today but so far leaders at Tree of Life have been split on whether they'd welcome his visit. Meanwhile, a preliminary hearing for the accused mass shooter is set for Thursday morning.

In contrast to Pa., N.J. House contests, a very different Trump effect defines key Senate races

This election season the Philadelphia region has been dominated by House races which, across the country, show a path to a potential Democratic majority.

But those campaigns have found their polar opposite in key Senate races where Republicans are hopeful of keeping their stronghold and are embracing Trump's agenda.

Looking for more information ahead of next week's elections? Don't miss our voters guide and check out Clout, a weekly newsletter from our politics team.

Those light trails give the Society Hill Towers a fresh look, @datleib.

A Moment of Silence
"We can give people a chance at a better life, whether they are born in Philly or Aleppo or Tegucigalpa, in Keren or Kuringu or Khartoum. America is a place that people go when they have nowhere else. That cannot be erased by a bloody morning in Pittsburgh."
— Rona Buchalter, director of Refugee Programming and Planning for HIAS Pennsylvania, on

Couture dresses from the “James Galanos: Design Integrity” an exhibit at Drexel University’s Pearlstein Gallery.
Philadelphia's own James Galanos may be America's most unsung fashion designer, columnist Elizabeth Wellington writes. Now Drexel University is showing off his glamorous garments.