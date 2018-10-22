If you'd like to avoid all news about the Eagles this morning after yesterday's heartbreaker, I certainly won't stop you. Though, you should probably just skip our second story today. Luckily, there is plenty of other news to distract you, especially if you're prepping for the midterm elections. Education funding continues to be a hot topic for Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race and we've got a look at where the candidates stand. Plus, my colleague Amy Rosenberg has gone door-to-door with local political canvassers to find out what makes them tick. It may just make you a little more patient when they knock on your door.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Your friendly neighborhood political canvassers are at the door

Knock, knock. It's about that time of year: if you happen to be home when volunteers come calling, you better be ready to answer a few questions.

As election day closes in, hundreds of political canvassers are knocking on thousands of doors to find out if you're voting and who you're voting for.

Ideally, anyway. Hotly contested races in our region and the nation's political climate have volunteers joking they should add a "Not Telling" option to their questionnaires.

Birds give up 17-point lead in fourth quarter for worst collapse in years

The Eagles once again have a losing record. Sunday afternoon they gave up a 17-point lead over the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter for a painful 21-17 loss at home.

The shocking defeat comes as, reporter Les Bowen writes, quarterback Carson Wentz plays the best football of his career. Coach Doug Pederson looked for silver linings Sunday, saying "the pressure is off of us" and the team can relax and have fun now.

Off the field, tensions continue between Panther Eric Reid and the Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins. When asked about a pre-game dispute where Reid was held back by teammates, he called Jenkins "cowardly," a "sellout," and "neocolonialist."

Analysis: A closer look at school funding in Pa. governor race

Education funding has been a major issue in the campaign for governor in Pennsylvania.

Both Democrat Tom Wolf and Republican Scott Wagner have said they'd like to send more money to schools. A look at their plans to do so highlights key differences in their campaigns.

Want to stay informed about our region's weird and wild world of politics as we count down to midterms? Let award-winning reporter Holly Otterbein and the politics team be your guides with our new Clout newsletter.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

What a beautiful view, @theresa__cannon!

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we'll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

October 22, 2018
Signe Wilkinson
October 22, 2018
"Where so many see lawlessness and make no mistake; right now, it is against the law to ride most of these bikes on the streets of Philadelphia I see passion and skill and potentially, a way to reach a lot of young people in this city."
— Columnist Helen Ubiñas on why Philly should have a

What we’re reading

Artist rendering of Fincantieri’s proposed U.S. Coast Guard heavy polar icebreaker that it wants to build in a joint venture with Philly Shipyard ASA.
Fincantieri
Artist rendering of Fincantieri’s proposed U.S. Coast Guard heavy polar icebreaker that it wants to build in a joint venture with Philly Shipyard ASA.

Your Daily Dose of | Icebreakers

The Philly Shipyard usually relies on commercial shipbuilding projects to stay afloat. Now it's setting its sights on another wave of revenue: building polar icebreakers for the Coast Guard.