If you'd like to avoid all news about the Eagles this morning after yesterday's heartbreaker, I certainly won't stop you. Though, you should probably just skip our second story today. Luckily, there is plenty of other news to distract you, especially if you're prepping for the midterm elections. Education funding continues to be a hot topic for Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race and we've got a look at where the candidates stand. Plus, my colleague Amy Rosenberg has gone door-to-door with local political canvassers to find out what makes them tick. It may just make you a little more patient when they knock on your door.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Knock, knock. It's about that time of year: if you happen to be home when volunteers come calling, you better be ready to answer a few questions.
As election day closes in, hundreds of political canvassers are knocking on thousands of doors to find out if you're voting and who you're voting for.
Ideally, anyway. Hotly contested races in our region and the nation's political climate have volunteers joking they should add a "Not Telling" option to their questionnaires.
The Eagles once again have a losing record. Sunday afternoon they gave up a 17-point lead over the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter for a painful 21-17 loss at home.
The shocking defeat comes as, reporter Les Bowen writes, quarterback Carson Wentz plays the best football of his career. Coach Doug Pederson looked for silver linings Sunday, saying "the pressure is off of us" and the team can relax and have fun now.
Off the field, tensions continue between Panther Eric Reid and the Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins. When asked about a pre-game dispute where Reid was held back by teammates, he called Jenkins "cowardly," a "sellout," and "neocolonialist."
Education funding has been a major issue in the campaign for governor in Pennsylvania.
Both Democrat Tom Wolf and Republican Scott Wagner have said they'd like to send more money to schools. A look at their plans to do so highlights key differences in their campaigns.
Want to stay informed about our region's weird and wild world of politics as we count down to midterms? Let award-winning reporter Holly Otterbein and the politics team be your guides with our new Clout newsletter.
- The Springfield Mall in Delaware County reopened Sunday after a fistfight there escalated into gunfire on Saturday. Police are still searching for the gunmen involved.
- The Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Plaza, which commemorates Holocaust victims and can be found along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, opens today. The story of the solemn memorial's creation is one of family and business.
- Renowned orthopedic surgeon Richard Rothman, 81, has died, leaving behind a legacy that stretches well beyond Philadelphia and includes the Rothman Institute. The cause of death was not known as of Sunday evening.
- On the first day of the month, Gov. Murphy predicted recreational marijuana use could be legal in New Jersey by Halloween. Turns out, that date might be tricky.
- Tired of Philly's trashy streets? Well, the city's admitting it needs help keeping clean and they're turning to neighborhood volunteers to do the dirty work.
- On Friday, Gov. Wolf signed a bill to legalize speed cameras in the city. The move is just one accomplishment from Philly's year-old safe streets initiative.
- Critics have been fighting back against a security crackdown in Pennsylvania prisons which has cut off direct book sales and interfered with inmate mail. The prisons are looking to appease them with new policies, but so far advocates aren't impressed.
What a beautiful view, @theresa__cannon!
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we'll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- Sorry, local leaf peepers, there's a reason you haven't gotten that perfect fall foliage photo yet. You can blame this month's unseasonably warm weather.
- One minute is all it takes to send a message, at least for underground Philly rappers luring young audiences with snackable videos on topics of social justice.
- If you're totally Halloween-obsessed, you can even work the holiday into your workout routine if you trade your kettlebell for a pumpkin. No, really.
- Could you wear the same outfit every day for 100 days? One South Jersey teacher is doing just that to teach her students a good (and green) lesson.
- Anyone who has received bad medical news knows it can be difficult to cope. A local psychologist says getting the facts and creating a plan will help you slow down your panicking brain.
- Just two generations ago, it would have been unusual for a 37-year-old like Meghan Markle to be pregnant with her first child. Despite the risks, later pregnancies are becoming the new norm.
- As the elections draw closer, the Inquirer Editorial Board is (reluctantly) endorsing Sen. Bob Menendez for the U.S. Senate in New Jersey and endorsing Sen. Bob Casey for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.
- For a dose of good news, columnist Ronnie Polaneczky writes that her readers have been making a big difference for those she's written about.
- ProPublica has built an incredible new interactive tool that will tell you to what extent racial inequality exists in your schools. Check it out and see how your district compares.
- In other local school news, ecoWURD's first installment in a new series on whether Philly schools are prepared for climate change is worth a read.
- Philadelphia Magazine is wondering whether Temple University has "lost its way." Whether you're an Owl or not, it's a curious read about one of the city's major institutions.
- Speaking of curious reads, Reveal's exposé on the bee thieves of California (yes, a real thing) is un-bee-lievable. (Sorry, couldn't resist.)
- Need a little escapism today? The Guardian's story from the eight-year-old girl who may or may not be the queen of Sweden because she pulled a 1,500-year-old sword out of a lake is just what you need.
The Philly Shipyard usually relies on commercial shipbuilding projects to stay afloat. Now it's setting its sights on another wave of revenue: building polar icebreakers for the Coast Guard.