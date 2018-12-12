The ancient trees in a primeval New Jersey forest have seen some things. They're 400 to 500 years old, after all. But now, thanks to sea rise, they're under threat. My colleague Frank Kummer's report on the trees' troubles is a fascinating look at how climate change is impacting our environment. Much, much closer to home, we've got some advice for you this morning about how to deal with your seasonal gut issues. Yes, you can have too much holiday fun, and it could have a bigger impact on how you feel than you might think.