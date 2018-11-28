Here in this very newsletter, we far too often must report on the mass shootings and gun violence plaguing our communities. But when the press coverage ends, the victims left behind, the survivors of these shootings, become the hidden toll of the epidemic and face new realities we rarely see. My colleagues David Gambacorta and Helen Ubiñas have dug deep into the stories of these invisible victims for a truly important read this morning. Elsewhere in the news, Paul Manafort is making headlines again for his unraveling plea deal in the Russia probe and the U.S. government is being sued by a woman whose daughter died in Philadelphia after they were both detained by ICE.

Shot and Forgotten: Shooting victims face lifelong disabilities, financial burdens

Whether in the form of mass shootings endlessly covered by national media or inner city violence that attracts only glancing attention, the price of America's gun violence epidemic is staggering.

Between 2006 and 2014, patients suffering from gunshot wounds incurred $6.6 billion in hospital costs nationwide and in Philadelphia survivors face an average of $46,632 in medical costs.

Beyond hospital bills, shooting survivors often shoulder lifelong financial burdens and disabilities and struggle to find help. In the eyes of the public, they become the invisible victims.

Manafort allegations throw new uncertainty into Russia probe

A report from the Guardian released Tuesday alleges former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort met secretly with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in March 2016, the same month he joined the Trump campaign.

Manafort's plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller also unraveled this week after prosecutors say he repeatedly lied to investigators, an allegation Manafort denies.

Both events throw new elements of uncertainty into the Trump-Russia investigation currently underway.

US sued for $60 million after infant in detention later died in Philadelphia

Yazmin Juarez, the mother of one-year-old Mariee who died in Philadelphia six weeks after being released from the nation's largest family detention center, has filed a legal claim seeking $60 million from the U.S. government for the child's death. Juarez's lawyers said Mariee developed a respiratory illness while she and her mother were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Meanwhile, at the U.S.-Mexico border, critics are denouncing the use of tear gas to repel a crowd of migrants that included crying children on Sunday. President Trump defended the use of tear gas Monday, calling it "very safe."

November 28, 2018
Signe Wilkinson
November 28, 2018
"These protections in the law make complete sense. Yet the bill before Council would change this law to create loopholes which criminals can use to avoid speedy removal from a home. "
— Philadelphia City Councilman At-Large David Oh on a bill which could alter an anti-squatters bill he introduced earlier this year.

Members of the Tasting Collective Mark Fairfield (right) and Robyn Duda (second from right) talk during dinner at Russet.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Philly's latest dining sensation is a members-only club that creates $50 six-course meals at some of the city's best eateries and gives chefs the feedback they want.