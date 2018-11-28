Here in this very newsletter, we far too often must report on the mass shootings and gun violence plaguing our communities. But when the press coverage ends, the victims left behind, the survivors of these shootings, become the hidden toll of the epidemic and face new realities we rarely see. My colleagues David Gambacorta and Helen Ubiñas have dug deep into the stories of these invisible victims for a truly important read this morning. Elsewhere in the news, Paul Manafort is making headlines again for his unraveling plea deal in the Russia probe and the U.S. government is being sued by a woman whose daughter died in Philadelphia after they were both detained by ICE.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Whether in the form of mass shootings endlessly covered by national media or inner city violence that attracts only glancing attention, the price of America's gun violence epidemic is staggering.
Between 2006 and 2014, patients suffering from gunshot wounds incurred $6.6 billion in hospital costs nationwide and in Philadelphia survivors face an average of $46,632 in medical costs.
Beyond hospital bills, shooting survivors often shoulder lifelong financial burdens and disabilities and struggle to find help. In the eyes of the public, they become the invisible victims.
A report from the Guardian released Tuesday alleges former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort met secretly with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in March 2016, the same month he joined the Trump campaign.
Manafort's plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller also unraveled this week after prosecutors say he repeatedly lied to investigators, an allegation Manafort denies.
Both events throw new elements of uncertainty into the Trump-Russia investigation currently underway.
Yazmin Juarez, the mother of one-year-old Mariee who died in Philadelphia six weeks after being released from the nation's largest family detention center, has filed a legal claim seeking $60 million from the U.S. government for the child's death. Juarez's lawyers said Mariee developed a respiratory illness while she and her mother were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Meanwhile, at the U.S.-Mexico border, critics are denouncing the use of tear gas to repel a crowd of migrants that included crying children on Sunday. President Trump defended the use of tear gas Monday, calling it "very safe."
- After a flammable gas leak shut down the Delaware Memorial Bridge for hours Sunday, company and state investigators are reviewing the incident which occurred at the still-closed Croda chemical plant.
- Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane must report to jail by Thursday morning after exhausting her legal options to appeal convictions on perjury and other charges.
- Two onetime allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had most of their convictions in the Bridgegate scandal upheld Tuesday, but two convictions were tossed and new sentencing hearings were ordered for both.
- A bit of bad news for Xfinity customers: they'll face 3.3 percent higher bills in December and January as Comcast boosts its fees.
- Tuesday marked the first public hearing on the Philadelphia School District's management since the city took back local control. After just five months the new school board is earning high marks.
- Paint chips in older homes and water pumped through lead pipes are known sources of lead exposure for children, but a study now says spices like turmeric, chili powder, and vanilla should be added to the list.
- Stop what you're doing: the trailer for Springsteen on Broadway, the Boss's new Netflix special, has been released. (Go ahead, I'll wait.)
- This could be the wettest November for Philly since 1871 if we get more precipitation Friday as predicted. But don't worry, nothing lasts forever, even cold November rain.
- Club president Paul Holmgren and Comcast Spectacor CEO Dave Scott released statements on the firing of Flyers' general manager Ron Hextall Tuesday. They say "philosophical differences" were at play.
- Ever wondered what all those big ships are doing just hanging out at the Navy Yard? Turns out the inactive "mothball fleet" is sitting tight while officials figure out their fates.
- The historic Stephen Girard Building in Philly's Market East district is being transformed into a hotel. The 120-year-old-plus Beaux-Arts building will join Hilton's Canopy brand.
- Mental health needs on college campuses are outpacing the growth of college counseling centers, so professors are being looked to as another resource in preventing student suicide.
- After The Guardian dropped a report Tuesday alleging President Trump's 2016 campaign manager Paul Manafort held secret meetings with Wikileaks' Julian Assange, columnist Will Bunch asks if it could be the beginning of the end for Trump.
- A petition that claims Kendall Jenner is to blame for Ben Simmons' and the Sixers' performance on the court stems from a sexist tradition of blaming women for men's actions, writes reporter Katie McInerney.
- The search for victims of California's deadliest wildfire has slowed but continues as 203 persons remained missing as of Monday. The Los Angeles Times has updates on the progress so far following the unprecedented tragedy.
- The Temple News report on how the school's Jewish community has come together in the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting last month makes for a moving read.
- Mayor Kenney sat down with WHYY RadioTimes host Marty Moss-Coane Monday to talk street sweeping, opioids, and, of course, Gritty. You can listen to the whole interview online.
- Never heard of the Philadelphia Commercial Museum? It's not your fault — it was absorbed into the Philadelphia Convention Hall and Civic Center long before it was demolished in 2005. Hidden Philly has the full, fascinating history.
- Philly has its fair share of PBR fans who might want to read Grub Street's report on what could be the "hipster" beer's imminent demise.
Philly's latest dining sensation is a members-only club that creates $50 six-course meals at some of the city's best eateries and gives chefs the feedback they want.