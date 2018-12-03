With little fanfare, the first Pennsylvania casino has officially opened for legal sports-betting. So far, the sportsbook is picking up a younger audience and this morning we've got an inside look at the first few weeks of the operation. We also have an outside look at Wissahickon Creek, this time a bird's eye view from a plane 800 feet up. From the sky, conservationists have seen what needs to be done to protect the waterway as it runs through the region.