With little fanfare, the first Pennsylvania casino has officially opened for legal sports-betting. So far, the sportsbook is picking up a younger audience and this morning we've got an inside look at the first few weeks of the operation. We also have an outside look at Wissahickon Creek, this time a bird's eye view from a plane 800 feet up. From the sky, conservationists have seen what needs to be done to protect the waterway as it runs through the region.

Pa.’s first sports-betting casino attracts a younger crowd

Did you know Pennsylvania’s first legal sports-betting operation is officially open for business?

If not, don't blame yourself — the launch was so low-key that a news release wasn't issued until betting had already started at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course.

Two weeks in, the sportsbook is drawing a younger crowd, which is good news for casinos with aging audiences.

Threats to Wissahickon Creek: A view from 800 feet up

From its beginnings behind a shopping mall in Montgomery County to its junction with the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Wissahickon Creek winds for 24 miles through 16 towns and villages.

To get a better look at the ways it might be vulnerable to its environment, members of the Wissahickon Valley Watershed Association, a nonprofit land trust founded to protect the creek, hopped in a plane.

From 800 feet up, they saw all the ways it might be threatened by pollution or development.

To combat gerrymandering, N.J. Democrats propose drawing maps to entrench their power

New Jersey isn’t following the crowd. Nationally Democrats have been fighting gerrymandering (including, successfully, in Pennsylvania), but Garden State Democrats are looking to further entrench their power in Trenton.

A proposal to amend the state constitution has drawn sharp criticism from good-government groups, civil rights groups, and redistricting experts. They say it would allow Democrats to unfairly draw legislative districts in their favor.

December 2, 2018
Signe Wilkinson
December 2, 2018
"For all the little people out there in the dark who never got one of Poppy's handwritten notes but lived under his policies, the reality of his 1989-93 presidency rejected by 62 percent of the electorate when he ran for re-election was a lot different from what you'll hear right now if you flip on your TV."
— Columnist Will Bunch on the death of George H.W. Bush.

Stephanie Ricci at her Philadelphia home with the Eagles prayer candles she designs – and lights for good luck when the Birds play.

Get out your prayer candles, Buddhas, and backward hats: Eagles fans need all their good luck charms handy during tonight’s game.