Get out those holiday sweaters: this Thanksgiving in Philly could be the coldest in over a century. Guess you'll just need extra turkey to keep you warm. Something else to warm you up: reporter Frank Fitzpatrick's story on a Delaware County tradition for the ages. Each Thanksgiving, thousands of fans descend upon a Turkey Bowl matchup between two elementary schools in Drexel Hill, and tomorrow marks a big anniversary.

This newsletter will go quiet over the holiday, returning to your inboxes Monday, Nov. 26, but you can always find the latest news at Philly.com. Until then, I hope you enjoy time with your loved ones and plenty of food.

Aubrey Nagle

St. Dot’s vs. St. Bernie’s: A Drexel Hill football tradition spanning six decades

Tomorrow a special tradition will mark its 60th anniversary at Steel Field in Havertown: The annual Thanksgiving Day football game between St. Bernadette and St. Dorothy elementary schools.

It started out as a dare in 1958, but over the years the "Turkey Bowl" has become as popular as any of the local holiday match-ups, drawing thousands of spectators  despite the fact that it pits seventh and eighth graders on fields without grandstands and sometimes even a scoreboard.

2 Jewish cops sue Philly Police Department claiming anti-Semitic acts by colleagues

Two Jewish police officers have filed a federal lawsuit against the Philadelphia Police Department claiming a pattern of anti-Semitism by colleagues in their Franklintown-based district.

In the suit, the officers allege that racist comments and anti-Semitic acts by a supervisor and more than 10 officers created an unsafe working environment and violated their civil rights.

The acts included the scratching of a Nazi "SS" symbol into a locker, drawing a Star of David onto a door of a patrol car, as well as ethnic slurs and daily jokes at their expense.

Philadelphia announces hiring of new library staff, expanded branch hours

In September, the Philadelphia public library system announced that only 23 of its 54 branches would open on Saturdays this school year due to a lack of funding.

The news was disappointing to communities with the affected branches and, apparently, to Mayor Kenney; his office worked with Free Library leadership to reallocate staff and identify unfilled vacancies.

Now, officials announced, the library system will be hiring for 62 vacant positions, enabling it to open 35 of the 54 neighborhood branches six days a week. But advocates say more needs to be done to help the system thrive.

Thanks for spreading the 🌞, @hswphilly.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

November 21, 2018
Signe Wilkinson
November 21, 2018
"Library Friends work closely with our beloved librarians and support staff. We've seen that a healthy community library isn't built on overworked staff who know their location could close if they have to take an earned sick day."
— Erica Zurer and Betty Beaufort of the #FundOurLibraries organizing committee on why Philly libraries need to be fully staffed.

Jayden Thompson, 8, does one of his moves as he waits with sister Tyanna, 10, and father, who’s known as Nyce, for a subway train.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Your Daily Dose of | Joy

You may think the subway is just part of a joyless commute, but one family sees each train as a dance floor made for spreading smiles.