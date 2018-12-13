You may have seen the "tiny house" phenomenon on TV: families or couples drastically downsize, some with the hopes of traveling the country in their new little home. Could the trend help solve homelessness in Philadelphia? We could be the next U.S. city to try it out, reporter Julia Terruso writes this morning. Something advocates hope the state won't try is a new algorithmic risk-assessment tool for sentencing. Lawmakers want to scrap the project, saying it could amplify racial biases within the criminal justice system.