Happy Halloween, Philly! I don't know about you, but if I don't see at least one Gritty costume today, I'm going to be disappointed. Our top stories today have President Trump at their center. He made a visit to Pittsburgh yesterday to mourn the victims and meet with the wounded from Saturday's synagogue shooting. He also made waves yesterday with an announcement that he wants to end birthright citizenship, a right enshrined in the Constitution. You can expect much more to come on that front.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
How did a 6-foot-7, 300-plus-pound rugby player from Australia who had never really played football before end up on the Eagles' roster readying for a bright future as an offensive tackle?
Reporter Mike Jensen went straight to the source to find out: to Sydney, to talk to Jordan Mailata's rugby-loving family.
Meanwhile, his new team is making big moves back home: ahead of the trade deadline, the Eagles bolstered their offense with Lions wide receiver Golden Tate.
On Tuesday, President Trump revealed via an interview with Axios that he intends to sign an executive order ending the right to citizenship for babies born in the United States to non-citizens and undocumented immigrants.
The consensus from legal experts is that Trump doesn't have the power to fulfill that promise, as the birthright to citizenship is enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Regardless, the plans have struck fear in many Americans while some suggest the announcement is one attempt to rile up Trump's base ahead of contentious midterm elections.
President Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner, visited Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue Tuesday to pay their respects. They continued on to a local hospital to visit wounded victims of Saturday's shooting.
Yesterday, mourners also joined services for three of the 11 worshippers killed Saturday at Tree of Life in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
Services were held for Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood, and brothers Cecil, 59, and David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill.
- Philadelphia City Council voted to move a "Fair Workweek" scheduling bill forward Tuesday. The bill now moves to a full Council vote and is one step closer to becoming law.
- Michael White, the young black delivery man accused of stabbing wealthy white developer Sean Schellenger to death in Rittenhouse during an argument in July, has been held for trial on a third-degree murder charge.
- Another reason to be thankful for the Eagles' Super Bowl win: love it or hate it (like really, really hate it) WIP is officially ending Wing Bowl after 26 years.
- The Pennsylvania ACLU has officially sued the state prison system over its new legal mail policy. They and other nonprofit organizations say the policy violates their First Amendment right.
- Bad news for Regional Rail riders at the seven stations with free parking: SEPTA is converting them all to paid lots and raising the daily rate for parking across the board.
- After using Trump-like negativity to attack his opponent Andy Kim, Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur is going positive in his campaign's final stretch.
- If you filed an appeal on your new property assessment in Philadelphia, you are definitely not alone. This year the number of appeals reached a five-year high.
Eastern State Penitentiary is the ultimate haunted house. 👻 You win this Halloween, @zackowicz. 🎃
- Your school might be hosting a Halloween parade for students today, but in an effort to be more inclusive many local schools are turning to "harvest festivals" or nixing Halloween celebrations altogether.
- Stricter limits on immigration under the Trump administration are creating problems for local businesses like one Chester County mushroom farm. Without workers born outside the U.S., they can't hire all the employees they need.
- The Sixers are feeling lucky. They just became the first Philadelphia sports team to enter a marketing deal with a casino.
- The path Temple football recruit Jamal Speaks is taking to Philly is not an easy one. After being homeless cost him two years of high school football he's now happily back on the field.
- Han Chiang's mini-empire of Han Dynasty restaurants didn't pop up overnight. In a revealing chat with food writer Michael Klein, he explained just how he overcame being a self-described outcast to follow his dreams.
- Would you trade making thousands of dollars a month on YouTube for your own fitness studio? That's exactly what Tori DiSimone did before opening Stride Spin & Fitness in Phoenixville.
- City Council voted to move forward a bill for fair workweek scheduling in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Without such protections, it's black folks who suffer most writes Temple professor and Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books owner Marc Lamont Hill.
- Columnist Will Bunch spoke with a Yale historian about her new book on what led to the Civil War and, he writes, she says we're "on the edge" of a similar political crisis.
- This morning's must-read: The Incline (the sister site of Philly's Billy Penn) takes readers on a walk through Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood and how it became the city's "center of Jewish life."
- Neighborhood pride is legion in Philly, but Philadelphia Magazine wants to know if our obsession with gear that names our 'hood will ever get old. (I vote "no.")
- New York Magazine talked to 12 young people about why they probably won't vote and the story has been infuriating people since publication. Have a stress ball handy for this one.
- Epitaphs often reflect those they're written for, and NJ.com's roundup of the region's most poetic and quirkiest headstones is surprisingly thought-provoking and, at times, touching.
- For some spooky escapism, check out what celebrities wore to their (much fancier) Halloween parties this year, via Vulture.
From Hall & Oates to the PPA, the city has been extra clever with their Philly-inspired Halloween costumes this year.