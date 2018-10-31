Happy Halloween, Philly! I don't know about you, but if I don't see at least one Gritty costume today, I'm going to be disappointed. Our top stories today have President Trump at their center. He made a visit to Pittsburgh yesterday to mourn the victims and meet with the wounded from Saturday's synagogue shooting. He also made waves yesterday with an announcement that he wants to end birthright citizenship, a right enshrined in the Constitution. You can expect much more to come on that front.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Jordan Mailata’s journey from rugby to the Eagles surprised everyone. Especially his family.

Rugby is a family affair for the Mailatas. Jordan (second from left) poses with his brothers in 2016 while the crew was playing for a local rugby club. From left to right: Daniel, Jordan, Moana and Oshan, a family friend. Also featured is Jordan’s niece, Eraia.
Courtesy / Mailata family
Rugby is a family affair for the Mailatas. Jordan (second from left) poses with his brothers in 2016 while the crew was playing for a local rugby club. From left to right: Daniel, Jordan, Moana and Oshan, a family friend. Also featured is Jordan’s niece, Eraia.

How did a 6-foot-7, 300-plus-pound rugby player from Australia who had never really played football before end up on the Eagles' roster readying for a bright future as an offensive tackle?

Reporter Mike Jensen went straight to the source to find out: to Sydney, to talk to Jordan Mailata's rugby-loving family.

Meanwhile, his new team is making big moves back home: ahead of the trade deadline, the Eagles bolstered their offense with Lions wide receiver Golden Tate.

Trump says he’ll end citizenship by birth. ‘Not so fast,’ experts respond.

On Tuesday, President Trump revealed via an interview with Axios that he intends to sign an executive order ending the right to citizenship for babies born in the United States to non-citizens and undocumented immigrants.

The consensus from legal experts is that Trump doesn't have the power to fulfill that promise, as the birthright to citizenship is enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Regardless, the plans have struck fear in many Americans while some suggest the announcement is one attempt to rile up Trump's base ahead of contentious midterm elections.

Trump and his family pay respects at Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill

President Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner, visited Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue Tuesday to pay their respects. They continued on to a local hospital to visit wounded victims of Saturday's shooting.

Yesterday, mourners also joined services for three of the 11 worshippers killed Saturday at Tree of Life in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Services were held for Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood, and brothers Cecil, 59, and David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Eastern State Penitentiary is the ultimate haunted house. 👻 You win this Halloween, @zackowicz. 🎃

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we'll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

October 31, 2018
Signe Wilkinson
October 31, 2018
"If a country like Germany could kill 6 million people, it could happen here. When there is a spark, it's very possible to ignite it and make it into a flame, and that history may repeat itself. I pray to the Almighty that I am wrong." — New Jersey Holocaust survivor Fred Behrend on why he worries Kristallnacht could happen again.

What we’re reading

The Jersey Devil, the Lombardi trophy, and PPA enforcers make our roundup of this year’s best Halloween costumes inspired by the Philly area.
Willa Rae Culpepper, Trisha Das, and Cara Swetsky
The Jersey Devil, the Lombardi trophy, and PPA enforcers make our roundup of this year’s best Halloween costumes inspired by the Philly area.

Your Daily Dose of | Halloween

From Hall & Oates to the PPA, the city has been extra clever with their Philly-inspired Halloween costumes this year.