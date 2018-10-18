Answer: Thanks, Frank. Kershaw has to decide 10 days after the World Series if he wants to opt out of the final two years of his contract, which are worth a combined $65 million. That's a lot of money, and Zack Greinke is the only pitcher to have a higher average annual value than $32.5 million. I think Kershaw will opt in on his deal, but if he does opt out, I can see him signing a new deal with the Dodgers that is longer than two seasons. He has played his entire career in LA, the Dodgers are positioned to win, and they have the money to keep him. The pitcher the Phillies should go heavily after is Diamondbacks lefthander Patrick Corbin. And I think they will.