In the mid-1960s, Mr. Jones began his career as an engineer at Philco-Ford in Philadelphia. He also worked at Sperry Univac, RCA, Digital Equipment Co., and Control Data Corp. During those years, he rose from engineer to the manager. "That growth did not come without struggle," he told his family. "As one of the first blacks to enter high-level corporate jobs, there were many instances of prejudice and racism that had to be overcome."