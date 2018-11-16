In 1948, Ms. Burton-Lyles was the first woman to integrate an all-male orchestra when she began touring with Leroy Bostic and the Fellow Aires. After Bostic died, she inherited the musical company and made it into Lady Blanche and Her Merry Men. She toured with the group until 1963, when she began teaching music in the School District of Philadelphia. While teaching in 1971, she received a master's degree in music education from Temple University.