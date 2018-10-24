In a 61-page ruling on Sept. 16, 1976, Judge Savitt wrote that the recall petition was legally drawn with the required number of signatures, and that the recall process could move forward. With that, the "yes‐no" question on Rizzo's recall was to be placed on the Nov. 2 election ballot. But lawyers for the mayor appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court, and it was overturned on Oct. 1, 1976.