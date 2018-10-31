Arthur "Drew" W. Mellen IV, 64, a soft-spoken obstetrician at Pennsylvania Hospital who delivered more than 7,000 babies, died Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania after a 12-year battle with leukemia and myelofibrosis.
Dr. Mellen, a longtime resident of Cherry Hill, had a calming bedside manner that his patients valued during his 33 years of practicing medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital, his family said. He also was a clinical associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, commonly called at Penn Med.
"He chose obstetrics and gynecology because he felt it was a field within medicine where he could help his patients navigate a stressful but ultimately joyous occasion: the birth of a child," said his son Peter.
Dr. Mellen was born in Bethlehem, Pa., the eldest of six children of Mary "Mare" Jane Lind Mellen, a homemaker, and Arthur "Andy" W. Mellen III, an engineer and executive at an industrial gas company.
The younger Mellen graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire in 1972 and then from Harvard College in 1976. He earned his degree in medicine from Jefferson Medical College in 1980 and then completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Pennsylvania Hospital.
He married Jennifer Ann Metzler, also of Bethlehem, in 1982 and together they raised four children in Cherry Hill.
While in medical school, Dr. Mellen became an avid runner and eventually competed in 17 marathons.
He ran the 1980 New York City Marathon in a very impressive 2 hours and 48 minutes — and he probably was much faster. Since he was a non-competitive runner, he said it took him 10 minutes just to get to the starting line because he was stuck in the rear of the pack, his son said.
He later took up golf and was a lifelong New York Giants fan.
As a child he vacationed with his family in Avalon, N.J. — his favorite place in the world — and he continued that tradition with his wife and children.
His family described him as a man of few words, but he made them count, especially during his fight with cancer.
"He had a realistic yet positive outlook on life: there's a lot you can't control, so don't dwell on it, and go do what you can with what you've got," his family said.
"His was a gentle presence that made those around him feel appreciated and at ease, and he will be sorely missed by all," his family said.
In addition to his wife and son Peter, Dr. Mellen is survived by two other sons, Gregory and Matthew; a daughter, Phoebe; two grandchildren; and four siblings.
A public visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Blake-Doyle Funeral Home at 226 W. Collings Ave. in Collingswood. A public memorial service will follow on Friday at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church at 19 Kings Hwy East, Haddonfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Drew Mellon Fund, c/o Dr. Steven Ralston, Department of OB/GYN at Pennsylvania Hospital at 2 Pine East, 800 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, or to the National Marrow Donor Registry at bethematch.org.