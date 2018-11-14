Frieda Lefeber, 103, of Wynnewood, a Holocaust survivor, registered nurse, and painter who attributed her long life to staying active, died Monday, Nov. 5 at her daughter's home in Penn Valley.
Mrs. Lefeber was born in 1915 to a Jewish family in Wissek, Germany. She was training at the Nursing School in the Jewish Hospital of Berlin when world events intervened.
In November 1938, at age 23, Mrs. Lefeber witnessed the Nazi destruction in Germany during Kristallnacht – the night of broken glass — as storm troopers smashed the shops of Jewish merchants and burned synagogues.
"They beat the people up on the street, and we got them in [the hospital]," she told the Inquirer in a 1996 article. Uninjured Jews were hidden there. They were told to "lie down and don't move" so they would not be deported to concentration camps.
Mrs. Lefeber immigrated to the United States on a working visa in April 1939.
"I was one of the last nurses to get out of Germany," she told the Inquirer. "All I had was my little valise and $4."
She worked as a nurse in New York before joining the U.S. Coast Guard in 1946. Deployed as a nurse on a minesweeper in the Mediterranean Sea, she was reunited with what was left of her family that had fled Germany for Palestine.
The meeting was bittersweet. She had lost 15 close relatives in the Holocaust. Despite that, she remained positive.
"I keep busy every hour of the day," she told a TV interviewer. "I don't baby myself. I think it's foolish." She attributed her positive attitude to staying so active that she wouldn't have time to think bad thoughts.
In 1948, she married Hans Lefeber, her boyfriend from pre-war Germany. The couple moved to New York and then Morristown. They had a daughter. For the next three decades, she worked as an electrologist with businesses in New York, Morristown, N.J., and Philadelphia. She commuted to Philadelphia on weekends starting in 1986 and moved here in 1991.
That same year, Mrs. Lefeber decided to learn painting. She began art classes at Rosemont College at age 76 and earned a certificate from the Academy of the Fine Arts in 1998 at age 83. She took classes at the Barnes Foundation and even enrolled for a time in the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris.
Her portfolio contains over 300 works of art, mostly oil paintings, which she debuted in a solo art show at age 100 at Rosemont College. Some were landscapes painted while abroad. She won the 1998 Arco Chemical Purchase Prize and the Mable Woodrow Wilson Award.
In 2001, she began writing, which she found therapeutic. In October 2003, Frieda's Journey was published by Xlibris Corp.
"Writing this book has given me a better understanding of how things happen to you and how your overcome your challenges." she told the Daily Record of Morris County, N.J. in a 2004 article.
Mrs. Lefeber educated the public about the Holocaust. She spoke at places of worship and universities and offered herself as an example of someone who had forgiven her persecutors.
According to family, when asked about losing her relatives in the Holocaust, she said: "I have never been resentful, I can't hate people, even if they hurt me. I am not made that way."
"She advocated for a culture of education and acceptance, believing that knowledge of other religions could diminish the hatred that she witnessed," her family said.
Mrs. Lefeber's 2014 oral history, on file at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, can be heard here: https://collections.ushmm.org/search/catalog/irn84822.
Later, Mrs. Lefeber learned Hebrew and studied the Torah. She was a member at Main Line Reform Synagogue, Congregation Rodeph Shalom, and Har Zion Synagogue.
She was a member of the International Women's Club and donated generously to ORT, a nonprofit that fosters education and Hadassah.
She enjoyed attending the Walnut Street Theater and visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Mrs. Lefeber's husband died in 1975, and a brother also died earlier. She is survived by a daughter, Hope Lefeber; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Nov. 7.
Contributions may be made to the United States Holocaust Museum https://donate.ushmm.org/6hRw6kqugUOvJLNKCIbD1g2; or the Main Line Home Care & Hospice Foundation https://www.mainlinehealth.org/ways-to-give/homecare-and-hospice-foundation