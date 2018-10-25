Morgan Lewis & Bockius had 125 lawyers and offices in Philadelphia, Washington, and Harrisburg in the 1970s when Mr. Young became a managing partner and chairman. Under his tenure, it began hiring lawyers in various cities, and then acquiring practices. Although Mr. Young retired in 1991, the expansion continued. The firm now has 1,900 lawyers in 30 offices across the nation as well as abroad, a spokeswoman said.