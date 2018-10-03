Meanwhile, all the syrupy fawning over O'Rourke has caught the attention of fact checkers and Republican opposition researchers and we are beginning to see some findings pop up that might bring O'Rourke back down to Earth. The Post's Fact Checker gave O'Rourke four Pinocchios after he claimed he did not try to leave the scene of an accident he caused while driving under the influence. And since it's fair game these days, O'Rourke is guilty of having authored a publication that offered some unflattering remarks about female actresses and their physical appearances. Of course, he is apologizing and it is unlikely the media will pursue it. After all, he was only 19.