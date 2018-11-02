At first, to me this was more of just a "oh there is just another mass shooting, that really sucks." But then as the day went on, and we got more information, it was very plainly put out there that the shooter said "all Jews must die" before he went in and shot everyone. That changed just about everything. This wasn't just your average run-of-the-mill domestic terrorism; this was blatant anti-Semitism and it is just not something that you ever really think of nowadays. After this weekend, plenty of close friends have taken off their necklaces and any other Jewish regalia that they have, because they just don't feel safe putting their Jewish identity out there for everyone else to see because there have been so many anti-Semitic incidents now. It just makes me really sad and hurt because I'm really proud to be Jewish.