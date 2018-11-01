"The 14th Amendment's reference to 'all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof' refers to children who are born in US territory and are subject to American law at birth. Almost everyone present in the United States, even aliens, come within the jurisdiction of the United States. If the rule were otherwise, aliens present on our territory could violate the law with impunity. … The original public meaning of the 14th Amendment — which conservatives properly believe to be the lodestar of constitutional interpretation — affirms birthright citizenship."