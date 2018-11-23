Roberts is correct that we should not have "Trump judges" or "Obama judges." It would be better for the country if every judge, regardless of which president nominated him or her, strictly interpreted our laws and the Constitution. But the reality is that not all do. While conservative presidents tend to nominate judges who exercise a philosophy of judicial restraint — follow our laws as written — liberal presidents tend to nominate judicial activists who legislate from the bench and shape the law to reach their preferred outcomes. The left believes in a "living Constitution," which can be interpreted to mean whatever they want it to mean without being formally amended.