Community members, activists, and supporters of Kempis ‘Ghani’ Songster position signs as they gather for a “Community Resentencing" at the Arch Street Methodist Church in Phila., Pa. on July 23, 2017. On Monday, Kempis ‘Ghani’ Songster will be one of the first Philadelphians serving Juvenile Life Without Parole (JLWOP) to go before the court for a fully contested resentencing hearing. Songster is eligible for resentencing after a U.S. Supreme Court decision rendered mandatory Life Without Parole sentences unconstitutional for children under the age of 18. But Songster and his supporters are also looking to model a different kind of justice — one that asks the community, not the courts, how someone can truly be accountable to harm they have caused, and what it takes for a community to heal. Community members, activists, and supporters and family of Ghani will gather for a “Community Resentencing,” to determine what they believe justice should look like in this case. ( ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer )