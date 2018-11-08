And it is perfectly fair to point out that these critics were silent a few weeks ago when Clinton shared a stage with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has declared "Hitler was a very great man," and warned Jews, "Don't you forget, when it's God who puts you in the ovens, it's forever!," and most recently compared Jews to "termites." Some even defended Clinton by saying he was simply attending Aretha Franklin's funeral and could not control the guest list. Would Trump's critics have had the same reaction if Trump had attended a funeral where he shared the stage with David Duke? And where was the outrage when Obama took a smiling photograph with Farrakhan, reportedly joking that "He is much better-looking than I am"?