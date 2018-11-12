In February of 2016, Sessions was the first sitting senator to endorse Trump. As he became more involved in the Trump campaign, the pair seemed to be well-matched. But the love affair did not last long. Because of Sessions' involvement in the campaign, less than two months after his confirmation, Trump's new Attorney General recused himself from any involvement in the investigation of Russian interference in the election — handing it over to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who later appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel. Trump frequently commented that he "[has] no Attorney General" and that if he knew that Sessions would recuse himself, he would have picked someone else.