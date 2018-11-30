TEL AVIV — Yesterday, CNN decided to terminate its relationship with Temple University professor, Dr. Marc Lamont Hill. The decision came following a speech that Hill gave in the United Nations in which he reiterated his commitment for the plight for freedom of the people of Palestine. Hill called for a boycott on Israel and said that the goal is to "free Palestine from the river to the sea."
When Hill said "from the river to the sea," referring to the territory between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, what pro-Israel groups heard is a call for the destruction of the state of Israel which is in that territory.
CNN's decision to end its relationship with Hill was an extreme move.
As an Israeli-Jew, I understand what is at stake. Tel Aviv is my hometown. As I write this, I am sitting in my parents' living room in Tel Aviv. I am literally between the river and the sea, introducing my family to my baby daughter and meeting my newest niece. The destruction of this city is not something I cheer for. And that's why I stand with Hill's call for freedom and dignity for all people in this troubled land.
The area between the the river and the sea that Hill is talking about is the home of almost 14 million people — almost half Jews and half Palestinians. Of those Palestinians, 4.5 million live in the West Bank and Gaza without citizenship and under decades of military occupation. In Israel, there are about two million residents who are Palestinian — 21 percent of the population — living as second class citizens. That is not a hyperbole or an attempt at a poetic description. This year Israel enacted a law that enshrines the country as the executive state of the Jewish people — not of Israelis.
Oppression and humiliation of Palestinians takes many forms — some more violent than others.
Take Gaza for example — the 32 mile stretch of land that is the home of almost two million people — which has been completely disconnected from the world for over a decade by an Israeli blockade decimating its economy, according to the World Bank. In 2014, Israel bombed Gaza from the air and invaded it with ground forces, resulting in the death of 2,251, the majority of whom were civilians, including 551 children. More than 18,000 buildings were destroyed leaving 100,000 people displaced.
This year alone more than 150 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army protesting the blockade of Gaza — including children, journalists, and people with disabilities. Israel reserves the death penalty only for people who assisted the Nazis in the Holocaust, but the Israeli army brings snipers to protests in Gaza warning that damaging the border fence equals death.
Meanwhile, this week, in the Israeli city of Afula, Jewish residents rallied together to prevent their Palestinian neighbors — Arab citizens of the state of Israel — from using public parks. City officials vowed to preserve the 'Jewish character' of the city.
A call for Gaza to be able to join the world economy, for freedom of assembly for Palestinians, and for every child regardless of race, ethnicity, or religion to be able to play in a park should not be radical and is in no way bigoted — that's a call for freedom for every Palestinian between the river and the sea.
To be fair, when I moved to the U.S., I was very defensive when I heard chants like 'from the river to the sea.' I didn't understand where that chant left me — an Israeli with no other citizenship. I was surprised by my reaction — in Israel I was politically active to end the occupation of Palestine and after high school refused to join the military because I didn't want participate in the occupation. Perhaps, the reaction to 'from the river to the sea' says more about how we have been indoctrinated to think of harmonic living of Jews and Arabs in the Middle East as impossible — an indoctrination that I was not immune from. We have been indoctrinated to believe that the freedom of Palestinians and the freedom of Israeli Jews is mutually exclusive.
That isn't true and by firing Hill CNN further perpetuated that untruth.
There is no doubt that there are bad actors in Palestine — such as those who shoot rockets on civilian population in Israel — and among its supporters — such as Louis Farrakhan who recently called Jews 'termites.' But the story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is about the power imbalance between an occupying state that has the support of a global superpower and a liberation movement — imperfect as it may be.
Maybe 'from the river to the sea' is not the most savvy language to change hearts and minds — it is undeniable that people did use that in the past to call for the destruction of the state of Israel. The discussion about the rhetoric and the topic is worthy but we won't hear this discussion on CNN, because they fired Hill.
You don't need to agree with Hill. In fact, I bet you haven't heard of his speech until CNN fired him — I hadn't. But don't buy the false choice that CNN is posing in its action — you either support Israel or call for its destruction. A call for freedom and dignity for all is another option.