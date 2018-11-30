To be fair, when I moved to the U.S., I was very defensive when I heard chants like 'from the river to the sea.' I didn't understand where that chant left me — an Israeli with no other citizenship. I was surprised by my reaction — in Israel I was politically active to end the occupation of Palestine and after high school refused to join the military because I didn't want participate in the occupation. Perhaps, the reaction to 'from the river to the sea' says more about how we have been indoctrinated to think of harmonic living of Jews and Arabs in the Middle East as impossible — an indoctrination that I was not immune from. We have been indoctrinated to believe that the freedom of Palestinians and the freedom of Israeli Jews is mutually exclusive.