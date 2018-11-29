Childhood trauma can have long life implications on health and mental well-being. "Children get traumatized because they have no way of processing what happened to them," Mate says. "If the same event happens to two children but one of them is held by an adult afterward and has a chance to move through their emotions, and experience their emotions, and not have to suppress them, they are not alone with it, [and] they won't necessarily be traumatized by it."