We recognize that sound and smart business-based thinking is critical for operational programs. Our economy is competitive and we know that we must provide attractive alternatives for consumers. There are direct financial benefits as we compete against shopping options outside of the city. This relaxed parking tradition makes it easier for people to visit our great city and for Philadelphians to stay here to shop. The goodwill that this small gesture generates, along with millions of dollars in state and city sales tax revenue generated by the thousands of visitors and Philadelphians who will shop and dine here during the holidays, far outweighs the temporary loss of parking revenue.