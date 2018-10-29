One of the most powerful cartoons about the synagogue massacre came from Pittsburgh based cartoonists Rob Rogers. Rogers was fired by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette earlier this year following disagreements with his editors over his criticism of Trump. On Sunday morning, Rogers tweeted a cartoon which compares the shooting in Tree of Life synagogue to Kristallnacht — the night of the broken glass — in which gangs of Germans vandalized synagogues all over Berlin in 1938. Kristallnacht symbolizes an escalation in the Nazi's treatment of Jews and is often considered the first act of the Holocaust.