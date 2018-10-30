An early effort to link political violence to a political figure unrelated to it was President Bill Clinton's assigning blame for the Oklahoma City bombing to Rush Limbaugh and talk radio. "We hear so many loud and angry voices in America today whose sole goal seems to be to try to keep some people as paranoid as possible and the rest of us all torn up and upset with each other," Clinton claimed. "They spread hate. They leave the impression that, by their very words, that violence is acceptable." This speech set off endless rounds of seeking-to-assign-blame for violence and threats of violence to disfavored political speech. It was a low stunt by Clinton, a smear of people with whom he disagreed, but the tactic has lived on.