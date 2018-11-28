Indeed, Trump even said it was better that Democrats won control of the House because it frees him to negotiate. "If the Republicans won — and let's say we held on by two, or one, or three — it would've been very hard," Trump said, "… because there will always be one, or two, or three people that, for a good reason or for a bad reason, or for grandstanding … come over and say, you know, 'Look, we're not going to along with this.' " With Democrats in the majority, he said, "we have a much easier path, because the Democrats will come to us with a plan for infrastructure, a plan for health care, a plan for whatever they are looking at, and we'll negotiate." Translation: Now I can tell the House Freedom Caucus to take a hike and compromise with Democrats instead.