There is no need for Trump to choose between energizing his base and expanding it. He can do both by using the presidential bully pulpit to reach out to those who disagree with him. For example, suburban voters constantly hear from the left that Trump is a racist, and no one wants to vote for a bigot. But during the 2016 campaign, Trump reached out to African American voters, visiting a black church in Detroit and delivering a major speech in Charlotte in which he promised black Americans, "Whether you vote for me or not, I will be your greatest champion." He's delivering on that promise. African American unemployment reached its lowest rate on record. Trump's tax reform included "Opportunity Zones" to revitalize struggling low-income communities. He's fighting for school choice and recently announced his support for bipartisan criminal-justice reform.