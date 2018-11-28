Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez call for improved health care, higher wages and overall economic prosperity, and they act as though those aren't the very things every politician hopes to achieve. Last week, Sanders wrote in the Washington Post that Democrats should "[pass] an agenda that reflects the needs of working Americans — centered on economic, political, social, racial and environmental justice." Yawn. Doesn't that sound exactly like Barack Obama circa 2008, or Hillary Clinton in 2016? That is nothing more than typical political jargon that almost anyone — certainly any Democrat — could use as a throwaway line. And for her part, in true millennial style, Ocasio-Cortez went to Twitter on Friday to profess, "All I want is for people to have healthcare. I want kids to go to college." In my 35-plus years working in politics, I have yet to meet a politician who opposes health care or kids going to college.