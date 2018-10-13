Women on the left and right are angry, but women's anger on the right tends towards looking at the past, into a history that excluded most people from political and social benefits. It is the anger embedded in the refrain that America should be great "again," an anger of resentment, looking back at what is perceived to be lost. The anger of women's on the left is of a different sort, it is a call for accountability and the extension of full citizenship and rights to women. It is fueled by an incredibly hopeful anger, based as it is on the idea that if we speak and say clearly and loudly what's important to us, we will be believed and that what we say will be considered important by our society. That is a risky proposition for women, because we live in a culture in which our credibility, rationality and authority – even authority as experts of our own lives – are constantly challenged.