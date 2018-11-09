Yes, it's progress, but it reminded me how excited everyone was after the 1992 election, where the U.S. Senate would have a whole six women out of the chamber's 100 members. When it was called "the Year of the Woman" back then, Sen. Barbara Mikulski aptly quipped: "Calling 1992 the Year of the Woman makes it sound like the Year of the Caribou or the Year of the Asparagus. We're not a fad, a fancy, or a year."