Not that this historic election didn't supply some of both. The biggest losers – besides Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who lost his job on Wednesday — were those who were looking for the election to define in black and white terms (or, red and blue) Who We Are As A Country: Are we a nation of angry, disenfranchised people who hate immigrants? Or are we a glorious melting pot who have differences among ourselves but at the end of the day, open our arms to welcome the downtrodden? The answer, apparently, is "yes." Whether this is a sign our republic is in decline, or simply that the narrative that has helped define a complicated country is wearing thin is best left for another day. But it's worth remembering that the political (and cultural) divide that has been hardened by Trump's election is not an overnight phenomenon. It probably started two decades ago when the population began shifting in a big way to cities. (Though current census suggests that trend is slowing down.)