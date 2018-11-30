However, before New Jersey can even consider a fair redistricting process, this stinker of a bill has to die. It seeks to hoodwink voters into giving up their rights to choose their own representatives with a ballot question that's so misleading, one source quipped, it's like asking voters if they like "puppies and rainbows." It says: "Do you approve changing the Constitution to change the membership of the Apportionment Commission, require public hearings, and set standards for the way it creates legislative districts?"