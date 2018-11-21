The first bill, cosponsored by Councilmembers Bill Greenlee and Cindy Bass, aims at reducing the supply of prescription drugs. The bill would require pharmaceutical marketing representatives to register with the Department of Health and submit the written materials that they give to health-care practitioners. Further, the bill bans representatives from giving practitioners gifts, meals, or anything else of value. Research shows that when health-care practitioners receive gifts from pharmaceutical representatives they are more likely to prescribe the medications of the companies being represented. As such, if the enticing company sells opioids, a gift could increase the amount of opioids a provider prescribes — without a proper medical indication. The hope behind the bill is that if there are prescribers in Philadelphia that overprescribe opioids because of these types of perks, the ban would interrupt that relationship and reduce the amount of opioids prescribed.