None of these are bad approaches. The problem is there aren't enough of them to keep up with the bloodshed. Violence has many causes, including poverty, the rampant drug trade, the opioid crisis, and the proclivity of some to solve problems with a gun instead of talking it out. To reduce violence, the city's going to have to keep experimenting both with long-term solutions, such as reducing poverty — especially by improving educational opportunities and jobs — as well as short-term solutions, such as smartly deploying police. It also should increase university and hospital partnerships and take notes from other cities. Chicago, for example, teamed up with the University of Chicago to analyze where guns used in crimes are coming from. A similar approach could help Philadelphia get a handle on gun trafficking in a city awash in guns.