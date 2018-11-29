The policy – free metered parking and reduced rates in some lots on Saturdays from Thanksgiving to New Year's – is designed to lure shoppers away from suburban malls and encourage them to take advantage of the city's retail offerings. We have to say, as a mindset, that's a little old school. Who prefers big box malls over the variety and interest offered by the city's shops? And at the end of shopping, who would prefer a bland chain restaurant over one of the cutting-edge destination dining options that are available on practically every block in the city?