The initial proposal would have opened a window, giving victims too old to sue their abusers — as well as the institutions that enabled them — two years to file civil claims. It also would have eliminated the criminal and civil statutes of limitations going forward. That's important because victims of childhood sexual abuse usually don't come forward until after age 52, according to Child USA, the international child-advocacy group based in Philadelphia. Too many victims are denied justice in Pennsylvania because they can't file a civil suit after age 30 and prosecutors can't file criminal charges after a victim turns 50.