In 2015, Levy and Gerard Sweeney, president and CEO Brandywine Realty Trust, issued a job growth plan that would allow Philadelphia to reduce wage and business taxes without losing revenue by increasing property taxes on commercial properties The plan, in the making since 2012, had wide support from various unions and civic groups in the city. They joined Levy and Sweeney under the name of the Philadelphia Job Growth Coalition. But, for the plan to move forward, there was one barrier that had to be cleared — the Uniformity Clause in the state constitution.