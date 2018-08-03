For more than a decade, I worked with Jeremy on many projects, independently or through our firm when he needed communications advice. Sometimes when I told him, "You need to be careful how you say that," he'd ignore me and say it exactly how he thought it should be said. I'm not sure why he asked, because he always knew precisely what he wanted to say or write. Sometimes it worked; sometimes it backfired – big. But his words – spoken and written — were spot on nine times out of 10. Powerful. Persuasive. He often made people angry with his opinions; but more often, he was praised — both for his views and exceptional writing. We all learned how to make Philadelphia a better place by reading his blogs, Citizen columns, and most recently his new book, or by listening to him speak or moderate. I personally learned that you can make the city better by not being politically correct, or just by complaining, but by speaking up and then doing something to fix it.