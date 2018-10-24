Signe Wilkinson cartoon du jour SIGN24e Saudi Arms Sales SIGNE WILKINSON / Staff Signe Wilkinson on U.S.-Saudi Arabia relations and the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Posted: October 24, 2018 - 9:17 AM Signe Wilkinson Newsletters Get the news you need to start your day Sign Up Morning Newsletter Never Miss a Story Subscribe We Recommend Step outside your bubble: Advice for leaders on diversity and equity | Perspective Kiera Smalls, For the Inquirer Brian Fitzpatrick deserves a second term in Congress | Endorsement The Inquirer Editorial Board Saying goodbye to Reading Terminal royalty | Mike Newall Mike Newall Two bills that can change the way physician assistants in Pa. care for you | Opinion Kathryn Kugler, For the Inquirer The problem with Malcolm Jenkins’ activism: It cost him nothing | Solomon Jones Solomon Jones Behind the roar of opposition against dirt bikes grows an engine of support | Helen Ubiñas Helen Ubiñas