Signe cartoon SIGN05e Trump Tax Returns Signe Wilkinson Signe Wilkinson on President Trump's tax returns Posted: October 18, 2018 - 12:49 PM Signe Wilkinson, Staff Newsletters Get the news you need to start your day Sign Up Morning Newsletter Never Miss a Story Subscribe We Recommend Daily Signe Cartoon 10/04/18 Signe Wilkinson, Staff Daily Signe Cartoon 09/28/18 Signe Wilkinson, Staff Daily Signe Cartoon 09/27/18 Signe Wilkinson, Staff Daily Signe Cartoon 09/26/18 Astrid Rodrigues Daily Signe Cartoon 09/21/18 Signe Wilkinson, Staff Daily Signe Cartoon 09/20/18 Signe Wilkinson, Staff