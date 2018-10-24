"It's just preposterous that any federal government would even try to erase a whole segment of the population. I won't say erase out of existence, because we've always been here, and we always will be. I have been verbally assaulted and assaulted in bathrooms, and this type of legislation that they're trying to push through is dangerous. It's such an awful idea, and it's so unscientifically sound to boil gender down to body parts. I worry most for the LGBTQ kids. I want them to have health care, insurance, and housing rights. We're just people. It's about human rights, and it's about safety. This Trump regime encourage hate and misogyny, they're complicit in the violence against LGBT people. Today it's about trans people, but what about tomorrow? Who will it be that the Trump regime wants to erase? Will they want to erase people of color? Democrats? Muslims?"