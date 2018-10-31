The wonderful sprinter Imperial Hint was no surprise. He was 1-5 in the Vosburgh. He finished second in last year's Sprint and should be the favorite this time. Termed the "little rocket ship'' by Belmont Park and Breeders' Cup announcer Larry Collmus, Imperial Hint has won seven of his last eight 6-furlong races, the distance of the Sprint. The lone defeat was by just 1 length last year at Del Mar, where the winner ended up on the best part of the track in the stretch.