Bet Twice went on to win the greatest Haskell of all that summer and the Pimlico Special the next year. But it was never about the wins. It was about being with friends that Bob collected so they could be part of it all. There were so many partners in Bet Twice that Ed Stefanski, who got to know Levy when he was a student and basketball player at Penn in the mid-1970s, created a bumper sticker that read, "Honk if you own Bet Twice.''