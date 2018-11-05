This jibes with how the Sixers have been presenting their young team lately, with more emphasis on the "star developing" than the "star hunting" that Brown stressed during the summer's fruitless star hunt. Simmons will become a shooter "sooner or later," Brown said last week, and it will come "on his terms." As for Brown's insistence on starting Fultz alongside Simmons instead of Redick, who made the Sixers' starting five one of the most efficient last season, Brown acknowledged, "We're all trying to get through it."