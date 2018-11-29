None of this would be as problematic if the Sixers hadn't placed themselves on a precipice this season that demands them to win a lot, and right away. The front office needs to figure out what is required for a serious playoff run and put itself in position to be active for the rest of the trading period and in the bazaar that is the waiver and buyout market. As currently constructed, the Sixers are a good team, but a couple of rotation players away from being great. If they want to make a splash in the postseason – and make it more likely Butler that sticks around to sign his next contract – Brand has to act decisively.