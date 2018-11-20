For Mo Howard, who grew up in Philadelphia basketball, starred at St. Joseph's Prep — his point guard was a guy named Phil Martelli — and had brief NBA stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Jazz after Maryland, this whole thing now is just so special. He can remember coming into this gym at La Salle the week it opened, getting in there with his best friend in those days, Joe Bryant. He pointed to the track high above the edges of the court. He's been on that track.